Woman missing from Carteret Coutny

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 5 hours ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County deputies are looking for a missing woman who was last seen last Wednesday.

Shayde Aton was visiting a friend on Powell Road outside of Beaufort when deputies say the 25-year-old reportedly walked away.

She was possibly last seen in the area of the Zingo Express on Highway 101 and Laurel Road around 2:00 a.m..

The Jacksonville, Florida woman may be trying to return to her home state, deputies say.

Aton was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white cropped tank top. She has a “family” tattoo on her right bicep and a scar on her left wrist.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

