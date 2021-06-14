Tropical Depression #2 forms off North Carolina coast

Tropical Update: The tropics are heating up quickly with 3 areas of possible development. The next 3 names on the list are Bill, Claudette and Danny.

Tropical Depression #2: TD #2 is located about 105 miles to the east of Cape Hatteras. The storm has sustained winds of 35 mph. Movement is to the northeast at 21 mph. The storm is expected to become Tropical Storm Bill over the next 24 hours as it heads further out to sea. The storm poses no threat to the U.S. coastline

Area 2: An area of low pressure in the southern Gulf of Mexico continues to gather moisture as it attempts to intensify. As of Monday morning, it had a 20% chance of being named over the next 48 hours. Over a five day stretch, that chance lifts to 60%. The developing low will slowly head northward over the next seven days, impacting coastal Texas and Louisiana cities and townships late in the week. We may see some remnant moisture from this system down the line, but no major impacts are expected in Eastern NC.

Area 3: A tropical wave currently is currently located just offshore of the African coastline. Over the next 48 hours it has a 10% chance of being named. Over a five day stretch, that chance is at 20%.