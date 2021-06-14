Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: One lane of Craven County highway, ramp closed for road work

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 2 hours ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Road work could cause some delays for drivers in Craven County.

The ramp from South Glenburnie Road onto Highway 70 West and one lane of the highway near the ramp in New Bern will be closed starting at 9 a.m. During the closure, crews will mill and pave the area.

Drivers on South Glenburnie Road will take U.S. 70 East to U.S. 17 Business (Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd) and turn left at the bottom of the exit to get on U.S. 70 West.

The work is part of the project to bring U.S. 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City. The project is 32miles long and costs $25.5 million.

The work is expected to be complete by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

