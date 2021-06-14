Advertisement

Rockton, IL explosion creates smoke plume large enough to be visible on Dopper Radar

By Star Derry
Updated: 3 hours ago
Rockton, Illinois (WITN) - A devestating scene is unfolding in far Northern Illinois as a chemical plant fire burns. An explosion early on Monday sent ash and debris into the surrounding neighborhoods and citizens within a mile were asked to leave. Many eyewitness reports complain of the overwhelming smell. Video of the explosion has been circulating and our First Alert Meteorologists noticed that doppler radar was actually able to pick up the massive plume of smoke. Officials are saying the flames could continue for days.

Massive smoke plume detected on radar
Massive smoke plume detected on radar(witn)

Radar often detects non-weather phenomena such as large wildfire smoke plumes or even large hatchings of insects. Some wind turbine farms can also interact with radar data.

