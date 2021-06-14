Advertisement

Police searching for man after Circle K assault

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they need your help in tracking down a man they say assaulted a person at a convenience store last Sunday.

Jacksonville police on Monday released a surveillance photo of a person of interest in an assault at the Circle K on Marine Boulevard.

The Black man is about 5′10″ and weighs 165 pounds. At the time he was wearing a black tank top, red shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone who knows the man should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6440, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-6440.

