Police: 1 killed, 3 wounded in Winston-Salem shooting

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 2 hours ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Police in Winston-Salem said that one person was killed and three others suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting.

A news release from Winston-Salem police said the shooting happened late Friday night in a residential area south of downtown.

Police were on patrol in the area when they heard gunshots. They went to the scene and found four gunshot victims.

Two men and a teenager were taken to the hospital with wounds described as serious but not life-threatening, according to the release. A fourth victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department said the death is the city’s 17th homicide of the year.

