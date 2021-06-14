Advertisement

New forever stamp is quite the mystery

Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.
Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.(USPS)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Postal Service announced a new Forever stamp Monday that puts your sleuthing skills to the test.

The stamp boasts bright colors and interesting shapes that when placed together spell out a mystery message.

Spoiler alert, the message reads: “More than meets the eye!” The reverse side of the pane also provides the answer.

Inspired by the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.

It will be available to consumers July 14, 2021, but is currently available for pre-order.

The forever stamp can be purchased at Post Office locations nationwide or online at usps.com/shopstamps.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities presumed a GPD sgt. is dead after a house fire in Ayden on Saturday.
Greenville Police sgt. presumed dead after house fire
Fatal crash
Man charged in crash that killed Lenoir Co. moped driver
Left: Brady Gilcrease; Center: Brandon Hembree; Right: Daniel Hembree
Bond denied for suspects charged in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed two
It happened around 1:25 p.m. on Staton Road in Greenville near Waste Industries.
High speed chase ends with stolen car flipped over
bullying
High court rules in favor of Pitt County mother, 3 children in bullying, harassment case

Latest News

The Biden administration hopes more young people will adopt a positive attitude toward getting...
As US COVID-19 death toll nears 600,000, racial gaps persist
Congressional leaders hold a moment of silence in remembrance of the nearly 600,000 who have...
US nears mournful marker of 600,000 COVID-19 deaths
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes for offensive remarks about the Holocaust.
Rep. Greene apologizes for comparing safety masks, Holocaust
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes for offensive remarks about the Holocaust.
Rep. Taylor Greene apology: No comparison to holocaust
Tyler meets Bryan and Rebecca
Slow first day leads to Tyler making new friends at Big Rock