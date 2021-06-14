Advertisement

Judge accused of nearly hitting protestors has case tossed

North Carolina Court of Appeals Judge John Tyson
North Carolina Court of Appeals Judge John Tyson(NC Courts)
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina appeals court judge accused of nearly striking Black Lives Matter protesters in downtown Fayetteville with an SUV has had his case dismissed because prosecutors said they couldn’t find evidence of a crime.

A document issued Friday by Cumberland County District Court said prosecutors found ``no credible evidence that a crime was committed’' by Court of Appeals Judge John Tyson, who was scheduled to appear in court this month on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

After a review of video from six different city cameras, Warren and her mother acknowledged that she was standing on a sidewalk and leaning against a fence before, during and after Tyson’s SUV passed them.

