Jim’s Forecast: Storm developing off coast; no threat

Forecast Discussion: The area of low pressure that kept the coast under the clouds this weekend will move away from the Outer Banks on Monday. The low is quickly becoming more organized with the National Hurricane Center giving the low a 70% chance of becoming a named storm over the next two days. The good news for us is the low is accelerating northeastward, away from the coast. Highs on Monday will reach the upper 80s with isolated, late day showers well inland.

A cold front will make a slow pass over the East Tuesday afternoon, increasing our rain chances a bit. Highs will tumble behind the front, going from the upper 80s Tuesday to around 80 by Thursday. The brief rise in humidity will exit Wednesday, leaving us with spring like weather for the tail end of the work week. Reminder: the official start of summer is Father’s Day, this Sunday the 20th.

Tropical Update: The tropics are heating up quickly with 3 areas of possible development. The next 3 names on the list are Bill, Claudette and Danny.

Area 1: This low pressure system is fairly close to home, but no threat to us. The low currently sits about 100 miles to the southeast of Cape Hatteras and is moving to the northeast at 10 mph.The system will move out to sea on Tuesday, leaving the area as is gains strength. Over the next 48 hours it has a 70% chance of being named. Over a five day stretch, that chance holds around 70% chance.

Area 2: An area of low pressure in the southern Gulf of Mexico continues to gather moisture as it attempts to intensify. As of Monday morning, it had a 20% chance of being named over the next 48 hours. Over a five day stretch, that chance lifts to 60%. The developing low will slowly head northward over the next seven days, impacting coastal Texas and Louisiana cities and townships late in the week. We may see some remnant moisture from this system down the line, but no major impacts are expected in Eastern NC.

Area 3: A tropical wave currently is currently located just offshore of the African coastline. Over the next 48 hours it has a 10% chance of being named. Over a five day stretch, that chance is at 20%.

Monday

Hot and muggy with isolated late day inland storms. High 90°. Heat index: 97°. Winds west at 4-8 mph. Rain chance: 20%.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low 72°. Winds SW 5-10.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy morning with scattered afternoon storms. High 88°. Heat index: 96°. Winds SW 5-10. Rain chance: 30%.