High speed chase ends with stolen car flipped over

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A car chase by state troopers Monday afternoon ended up with a stolen vehicle flipping over and multiple people in handcuffs.

It happened around 1:25 p.m. on Staton Road in Greenville in front of Waste Industries.

1st Sgt. Ken Russell said the car was stolen last night at gunpoint from the Speedway on Bostic Drive.

Russell said Trooper A.B. Smith spotted the stolen car driving down Highway 13 at over 80 miles per hour and started the chase.

The vehicle flipped over in a curve on Staton Road. Four people inside the car were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

At least two people were in handcuffs at the scene.

The crash destroyed a sign for Waste Industries, while troopers say no one else was injured in the chase or accident.

