Big Rock Day 1: ‘Following Seas’ boats blue marlin

A record 270 boats are participating this year.
Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.(Liam Collins/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - With just over two hours of lines in the water, and already a blue marlin has been boated in the year’s Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

“Following Seas” boated the blue at 11:09 a.m. after being on the hook for an hour. The boat is expected at Big Rock Landing for the weigh-in at 1:45 p.m.

Monday kicked off the first full week of fishing at the 63rd annual tournament.

A record 270 boats are participating this year, including Michael Jordan’s boat Catch 23. As of Monday morning, 263 boats were out on the water and seven boats took a lay day. Boaters can only fish four of the six days of the tournament.

Angler Gregory Poole from the boat Bankwalker already won $5,000 for the first release of the day with a white marlin.

Over the weekend, the ladies tournament took place. Builders Choice took home the top prize with a nearly 34-pound dolphin.

Builders Choice won the top prize with a 33.9 lb dolphin.
Builders Choice won the top prize with a 33.9 lb dolphin.(Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament)

WITN will have live coverage from Morehead City tonight as the tournament gets underway.

