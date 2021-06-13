Advertisement

Two injured in Roanoke Rapids shooting

(Source: Gray News)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Sunday.

Police said they got the call of shots fired at 5:45 p.m. in the 400 blocks of Madison and Monroe.

Officers were told two people had gunshot wounds and when they arrived, they carried both of them to a medical facility where they’re being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Dept. is investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them or Halifax County Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities presumed a GPD sgt. is dead after a house fire in Ayden on Saturday.
Greenville Police sgt. presumed dead after house fire
Search beneath Atlantic Beach high rise bridge called off
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14
A pram stands outside the home of Gosiame Thamara Sithole in Tembisa, near Johannesburg,...
Mystery over claim that woman gave birth to 10 babies in S. Africa
Have you seen a chipmunk in Eastern North Carolina? N.C. Wildlife needs your help!
Seen any chipmunks lately in eastern North Carolina? NC Wildlife needs your help!

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Coastal low now being tracked by NHC
Sheriff Paula Dance threw the first pitch at Jackie Robinson League opener.
Jackie Robinson Baseball League celebrates 30th season
Jackie Robinson league opener
Jackie Robinson league opener
Greenville Police sgt. presumed dead after house fire
Greenville Police sgt. presumed dead after house fire