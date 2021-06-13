Two injured in Roanoke Rapids shooting

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Sunday.

Police said they got the call of shots fired at 5:45 p.m. in the 400 blocks of Madison and Monroe.

Officers were told two people had gunshot wounds and when they arrived, they carried both of them to a medical facility where they’re being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Dept. is investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them or Halifax County Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.