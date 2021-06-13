Jackie Robinson Baseball League celebrates 30th season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jackie Robinson Baseball League held its 30th season opener at Thomas Forman Park in Greenville on Sunday.

This year’s theme is “Home Run for Health,” including a focus on COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We want to bring healthcare to different communities, and the best way for us to do that is we need to be where people are located,” Vidant Health’s Kasheta Jackson said. “It’s still important for us to be out getting the vaccine because there are still variants that are out there. There are still people who are not vaccinated. We have to reimagine how healthcare will look in the future; so being present where different events are so we can make access to healthcare easier for those that need it.”

All of the teams in the league were at the ceremony and ran out onto the field alongside the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly, Sen. Don Davis (D-Pitt) and other city and community leaders.

League commissioner Michael Joyner said he wasn’t sure whether they would be able to have a season this year, but is glad they are.

“To come back after a pandemic is awesome,” Joyner said. “I give all the glory to God. Impacting these kids educational-wise, in sportsmanship; in community – support of their community – being proud of where they come from.”

West Greenville Health Council, Pitt County Health Department, Pitt County Community College and more were at the event.

Organizers said the spectrum of opportunities during this year’s celebration varies from vaccinations to employment.

