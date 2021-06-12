Advertisement

Washington baby in need of heart transplant

By Dave Jordan
Updated: 14 hours ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -A family from Washington needs your help as they await a heart transplant for their newborn.

Ma’Lanie Blount was born with several heart defects.

The six-month-old baby has been in and out of Duke University Hospital since the end of May with doctors working to figure out how to best give this girl a chance at a full and promising life.

Earlier this week, it was determined that she would need a transplant.

Her mom Brianna Jones and grandmother Jessica Holland say it could be anywhere from three months to a year until they get a heart that works for this little girl.

Holland says overall, “We’re trading a bad heart for a whole other set of issues, but it’s a set of issues she could live with and without a heart, she’s not going to make it.”

If you would like to help there is a GoFundMehttps://www.gofundme.com/f/malaniesmissionutm_campaign=p_cp_display&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer to help with expenses.

You can also follow the family’s journey on https://www.facebook.com/MaLanies-Mission-106841521603645 Facebook.

