Advertisement

Walt Disney World to drop mask requirements for vaccinated guests

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required...
Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.(Source: Walt Disney World, CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More smiles will soon be visible at the place that bills itself as “The Most Magical Place on Earth!”

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.

Visitors will not have to show proof of vaccination.

The mask policy follows Orange County’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which lifted all local mask recommendations on June 5.

Disney still expects guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor areas.

The theme park is also relaxing physical distancing guidelines, although it says some attractions may still have limited capacity or be temporarily closed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No charges have yet been filed in the deadly shooting.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal shooting involving husband, wife
Scattered downpours will keep the First Alert Weather Day in effect through Friday evening.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rains slowly easing up tonight
Authorities say Ralph Deblasi was on his way to a call in his own vehicle.
Name released of firefighter killed in Craven County accident
A car is stuck in high water on Evans Street near Arlington Boulevard Friday morning.
Several Greenville roads flooded Friday morning
Former ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton resigns from hotel association job

Latest News

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Carrola Tiago-Freitas, who police believe broke in using a...
California home invasion suspect caught taking shower
Laws setting guide rails for classroom instruction on race passed this year in...
Teachers wary of new laws limiting instruction on race
Clockwise from left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron,...
Biden to urge G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China
Former President Obama discusses why it's hard for "white America" to talk about race.
Obama: Hard for Americans to talk about race
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting and escapes