Advertisement

Seen any chipmunks lately in eastern North Carolina? NC Wildlife needs your help!

By Amber Lake
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve seen them before, but haven’t necessarily seen them around eastern North Carolina.

Chipmunks tend to live in the Western part of our state but now, NC Wildlife biologists are asking for our help here in the east to keep an eye out for them.

N.C. Wildlife received an observation a few weeks ago with some pretty interesting photos showing a chipmunk at a bird feeder in Wilmington.

At first, biologists thought it was a case of hitchhiking, but chipmunks may actually be establishing themselves in ENC.

Andrea Shipley a mammologist with N.C. Wildlife and other biologists are specifically interested in sightings in New Hanover, Brunswick, Onslow, Duplin, Sampson, Bladen, Cumberland, Moore, Montgomery, Anson, Richmond and Robeson counties.

Chipmunks are typically associated with mountains and the western edge of the Piedmont because in the east, the environment is different.

N.C. Wildlife says, “Chipmunks have distinctive coloring – reddish brown fur, a black stripe down the center of its back and a set of two black stripes. They are smaller than squirrels, measuring eight to 10 inches long, including three to four inches of tail. The chipmunk’s most distinguishing feature is its large cheek pouches, usually full of nuts or seeds to unload in an underground storage burrow.”

But why do chipmunks typically stay towards the mountain areas? Well for one, those areas have hardwood trees which provide a better area for chipmunks to make burrows underneath.

N.C. Wildlife says burrows that chipmunks make, provide protection from predators and adverse weather and are typically made in soil, which makes our sandy ground a little harder for them, but it doesn’t make it impossible.

So, N.C. Wildlife is asking for your help!

Keep an eye out for chipmunks in your area and take a picture if you see one.

If you live in any of the counties above and see a chipmunk or its habitat, take a picture, jot down the location and contact the Commission’s NC Wildlife Helpline, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., at 866-318-2401 or email HWI@ncwildlife.org.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No charges have yet been filed in the deadly shooting.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal shooting involving husband, wife
Scattered downpours will keep the First Alert Weather Day in effect through Friday evening.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rains slowly easing up tonight
Authorities say Ralph Deblasi was on his way to a call in his own vehicle.
Name released of firefighter killed in Craven County accident
A car is stuck in high water on Evans Street near Arlington Boulevard Friday morning.
Several Greenville roads flooded Friday morning
Former ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton resigns from hotel association job

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Northerly winds and clouds keep us cooler today
Search underway beneath Atlantic Beach high rise bridge
Seen any chipmunks lately in eastern North Carolina? NC Wildlife needs your help!
Seen any chipmunks lately in eastern North Carolina? NC Wildlife needs your help!
Rocky Mount mom charged with murder in death of infant child
Rocky Mount mom charged with murder in death of infant child
Group warns to avoid swimming in some rivers because of bacteria
17 recreational sites fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide E. coli test