Search underway beneath Atlantic Beach high rise bridge

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Rescue crews from Morehead City, Atlantic Beach and the Coast Guard are conducting a search in the water beneath the high-rise bridge from Morehead City to Atlantic Beach.

We’re told a person ended up in the water from the bridge and is believed to have jumped.

There aren’t many other details known other than that at this time.

We’ll continue to update the story as we learn more details.

