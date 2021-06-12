Advertisement

Charlie’s Forecast: Northerly winds and clouds keep us cooler today

Drier air will filter in Saturday night into Sunday
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Forecast Discussion: The exiting frontal system will be trailed by a surface low, keeping rain in the forecast for today and tomorrow. Today’s storms will move from the north to the south, so if you see any dark skies to your north, you have a good chance of seeing rain. Our severe weather threat will be low today due to our cooler temps (highs in the low 80s). The northerly winds will blow in at 5 to 10 mph.

Scattered showers will be back along the coast for Sunday with a few of the isolated cells reaching inland areas. Highs will be back into the mid 80s with lower humidity. Temperatures will be warming back up into the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday with rain chances and humidity making a come back as well.

Saturday

Mixed sun and clouds with a few scattered showers. High of 81°. Wind: North 5-10 mph. Rain chance: 60%.

Saturday Night

Storms diminish after 11 p.m. Lows near 65°. Winds: N 4-8 mph. Rain chance: 30%.

Sunday

Partly sunny with slightly lower humidity. High 84. Northeast winds 5-10 mph.

