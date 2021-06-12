One dead in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -One man is dead following a late night shooting in Rocky Mount.

Police went out to the call on the 600th block of Park Ave. around 10:05 p.m., Friday night.

Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive 53-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials say first responders and EMS attempted treating the man, but he died at the scene from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411.

