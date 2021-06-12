Advertisement

Greenville Police sgt. presumed dead after house fire

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police said a sergeant is presumed dead after a house fire early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to GPD Sergeant Tim “Mac” McInerney’s home on Fox Hollow Drive in Ayden at 4 a.m. on Saturday.

House fire in Ayden early Saturday morning.
House fire in Ayden early Saturday morning.(WITN)

Greenville Police said his body was recovered inside the home and although not yet confirmed by a Medical Examiner, is presumed to be him.

The cause of death and fire is still undetermined, GPD said.

The State Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation and the ATF and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will assist.

More information will be released after an official identification by the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office and an autopsy is scheduled next week.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search beneath Atlantic Beach high rise bridge called off
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14
Have you seen a chipmunk in Eastern North Carolina? N.C. Wildlife needs your help!
Seen any chipmunks lately in eastern North Carolina? NC Wildlife needs your help!
One dead in Rocky Mount shooting

Latest News

Greenville Police sgt. presumed dead after house fire
Greenville Police sgt. presumed dead after house fire
Teachers at press conference in Greenfield Terrace Park.
Teachers ask lawmakers for more funding in new state budget
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Low hangs near the coast on Sunday
Search beneath Atlantic Beach high rise bridge called off