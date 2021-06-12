Greenville Police sgt. presumed dead after house fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police said a sergeant is presumed dead after a house fire early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to GPD Sergeant Tim “Mac” McInerney’s home on Fox Hollow Drive in Ayden at 4 a.m. on Saturday.

House fire in Ayden early Saturday morning. (WITN)

Greenville Police said his body was recovered inside the home and although not yet confirmed by a Medical Examiner, is presumed to be him.

The cause of death and fire is still undetermined, GPD said.

The State Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation and the ATF and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will assist.

More information will be released after an official identification by the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office and an autopsy is scheduled next week.

