Governor Cooper keeps mask mandate for risky settings through July 30

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -North Carolinians in airports, buses and train stations will need to remain masked at all times until at least July 30 under a new executive order updated on Friday.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state of emergency, which the state has been under since March 2020.

While COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have plummeted as more people have gotten vaccinated, the governor said residents must remain safe and that his directive will help the state turn the corner on the pandemic.

Cooper also moved to extend his mask wearing requirement at schools and health care settings.

The governor says the State of Emergency also allows critical regulatory flexibility for the NC Department of Health and Human Services to increase the number of people authorized to administer vaccines and COVID-19 tests and for the movement of COVID-19 patients in rehab and other facilities.

Under the State of Emergency, NC DHHS continues to allow temporary additional flexibility for tele-health opportunities and for out-of-state licensed workers to practice in North Carolina and for retired health care professionals, students in training and skilled volunteers to provide care. The Department also continues to allow expanded access to healthcare and Medicaid services and food and nutrition programs until the end of the State of Emergency.

The Governor and state health officials continue to monitor North Carolina’s trends and review actions of other states and plan to continue lifting restrictions as more people are vaccinated and the state winds down pandemic response efforts.

