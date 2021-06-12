Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rains slowly easing up tonight

Periods of heavy rain will diminish overnight
By Charlie Ironmonger and Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Heavy thunderstorms dropped one to three inches of rain on much of the northern half of Eastern North Carolina Friday evening. The downpours will diminish as we approach sunrise Saturday.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(WITN)

Scattered showers will linger behind the cold front on Saturday, but coverage and intensity will be much lower than the past few days. Another tenth or two of an inch of rain will be possible Saturday afternoon. We’ll finally get a full, dry day on Sunday as we begin the drying process across eastern North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No charges have yet been filed in the deadly shooting.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal shooting involving husband, wife
Authorities say Ralph Deblasi was on his way to a call in his own vehicle.
Name released of firefighter killed in Craven County accident
A car is stuck in high water on Evans Street near Arlington Boulevard Friday morning.
Several Greenville roads flooded Friday morning
Former ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton resigns from hotel association job

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Northerly winds and clouds keep us cooler today
Phillip's Weather Trivia June 9
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Who names hurricanes
Phillip's Weather Trivia June 8
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Severe hail size
Phillip's Weather Trivia June 7
Phillip’s Trivia Question: Relative Humidity