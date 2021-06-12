First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rains slowly easing up tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Heavy thunderstorms dropped one to three inches of rain on much of the northern half of Eastern North Carolina Friday evening. The downpours will diminish as we approach sunrise Saturday.

First Alert Weather Day (WITN)

Scattered showers will linger behind the cold front on Saturday, but coverage and intensity will be much lower than the past few days. Another tenth or two of an inch of rain will be possible Saturday afternoon. We’ll finally get a full, dry day on Sunday as we begin the drying process across eastern North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.