Advertisement

Exhibit, ceremony mark 5th anniversary of Pulse massacre

By Associated Press
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The 49 victims who were massacred at a gay nightclub shooting in Florida are being honored this week with a community run, a museum exhibit, a mass yoga session, a gay chorus performance and a street dance party.

The remembrances culminate with a ceremony Saturday on the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

Dozens of survivors of the shooting, family members of those who died and first responders are invited to the ceremony on the grounds of the Pulse nightclub.

The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with photos of the victims and rainbow-colored flowers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No charges have yet been filed in the deadly shooting.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal shooting involving husband, wife
Scattered downpours will keep the First Alert Weather Day in effect through Friday evening.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rains slowly easing up tonight
Authorities say Ralph Deblasi was on his way to a call in his own vehicle.
Name released of firefighter killed in Craven County accident
A car is stuck in high water on Evans Street near Arlington Boulevard Friday morning.
Several Greenville roads flooded Friday morning
Former ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton resigns from hotel association job

Latest News

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Carrola Tiago-Freitas, who police believe broke in using a...
California home invasion suspect caught taking shower
Laws setting guide rails for classroom instruction on race passed this year in...
Teachers wary of new laws limiting instruction on race
Clockwise from left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron,...
Biden to urge G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China
Former President Obama discusses why it's hard for "white America" to talk about race.
Obama: Hard for Americans to talk about race
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting and escapes