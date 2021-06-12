Charlie’s Forecast: Low hangs near the coast on Sunday

Forecast Discussion: Scattered showers will be back along the coast for Sunday with a few of the isolated cells reaching inland areas. The low pressure system that came through on Saturday will sit near the coast on Sunday before exiting on Monday. This will keep cloud cover thick along the OBX and Crystal Coast delivering some rain drops at times as well. Highs will be back into the mid 80s with lower humidity. Temperatures will be warming back up into the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday with rain chances and humidity making a come back as well.

A cold front will make a slow pass over the East Tuesday into Wednesday, increasing our rain chances for the middle of the week. Highs will tumble behind the front, going from the upper 80s Tuesday to the upper 70s by Thursday. The brief rise in humidity will exit Wednesday, leaving us with spring like weather for the tail end of the work week. Reminder: the official start of summer is Sunday the 20th.

Saturday Night

Storms diminish after 11 p.m. Lows near 65°. Winds: NE 4-8 mph. Rain chance: 30%.

Sunday

Partly sunny with slightly lower humidity. High 84°. Northeast winds 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night

Coastal rain decreases late. Low 64°. Winds NE 2-5 mph.

Monday

Partly cloudy with sea breeze storms in the afternoon. High 87°. Winds shift from NW to SW at 3-6 mph.