Advertisement

ECU falls short to Vandy in Super Regional opener, 2-0

ECU at Vanderbilt - Super Regionals
ECU at Vanderbilt - Super Regionals(WITN Sports)
By ECU Athletics
Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Box Score | Post-Game Interviews

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (ECU) – Kumar Rocker tossed 7.2 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts helping No. 4 Vanderbilt to a 2-0 series opening win over No. 13 East Carolina in the Nashville Super Regional, which was being held at Hawkins Field. With the win, the Commodores are one win away from advancing to the 2021 College World Series.

In a pitcher’s duel between two of the best hurlers in the nation, Rocker and Gavin Williams, Vanderbilt struck first scoring a run in the first inning. With one away, Parker Nolan reached on an infield bunt single and took third on CJ Rodriguez double down the left field line. Javier Vaz followed with an RBI ground out to second pushing across Nolan.

Rocker (13-3) allowed just three hits and walked three to go with his 11 punch outs. Luke Murphy recorded his eighth save of the year tossing a perfect ninth, while Nick Maldonado worked one-third of an inning bridging the game between Rocker and Murphy.

Williams (10-1) suffered the loss giving up a pair of runs (both earned) on seven hits with two walks to go with his 13 strikeouts in a career-best 7.1 innings. A.J. Wilson walked the lone batter he faced in the eighth and Cam Colmore retired both of his batters recording one strikeout.

Vanderbilt tacked on a run in the eighth to push its lead to 2-0. Enrique Bradfield, Jr. led off with an infield single and took second on a Williams wild pitch. Cater Young’s sac bunt moved hit to third and Dominic Keegan pushed him across when he reached on a fielder’s choice. Keegan sent a grounder to short and Zach Agnos threw home for the would be second out, but Bradfield, Jr. slid under the tag for the insurance run.

The Pirates managed just three hits on the day getting singles from Thomas Francisco, Alec Makarweciz and Connor Norby. In all, ECU stranded five guys on base in the contest.

Both teams will be back on the field Saturday, June 12 for game two of the series which will start at 12 noon (ET) and will air on ESPN2.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No charges have yet been filed in the deadly shooting.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal shooting involving husband, wife
Scattered downpours will keep the First Alert Weather Day in effect through Friday evening.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rains slowly easing up tonight
Authorities say Ralph Deblasi was on his way to a call in his own vehicle.
Name released of firefighter killed in Craven County accident
A car is stuck in high water on Evans Street near Arlington Boulevard Friday morning.
Several Greenville roads flooded Friday morning
Former ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton resigns from hotel association job

Latest News

Sommer Knight - NCAA Championships
Knight earns First-Team All-American honors in pole vault at NCAA Championships
ECU Ryan Davis NCAA Hammer Throw
Davis places 18th in hammer at NCAA Outdoor Championships
ECU Baseball on the road to Nashville
Tickets officially sold out for ECU-Vandy Super Regional series
ECU at Vanderbilt - Super Regionals
ECU baseball team officially lands in Nashville for Super Regionals