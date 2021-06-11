Advertisement

TOTALS: How much rain did we get on Thursday?

Heavy rains caused this on Thursday.
By WITN Web Team
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Parts of Eastern Carolina got soaked Thursday with heavy downpours that caused some flooding and closed several roads.

So just how much rain did we get?

The National Weather Service said Greenville topped the list with nearly six inches of rain, followed by Morehead City, Havelock, Jacksonville, and Washington.

Here are some totals from Thursday:

  • 5.92″ - Greenville
  • 4.00″ - Morehead City
  • 3.34″ - Havelock
  • 3.27″ - Jacksonville
  • 2.71″ - Washington
  • 2.69″ - New Bern
  • 1.90″ - Oriental
  • 1.85″ - Kinston
  • 1.70″ - Snow Hill
  • 1.45″ - Bayboro

