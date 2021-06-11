Advertisement

Singing principal dazzles with ‘I Will Always Love You’ at graduation

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A North Carolina principal dazzled this year’s graduating class by channeling Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Marcus Gause, principal of Andrews High School in High Point, North Carolina, said he sings at graduation every year but had a special connection to the Class of 2021.

“This class was my first year, they were freshmen my first year in,” Gause said.

According to the singing principal, the song echoed the sentiments of all the faculty after a unique and challenging year.

Hey Al Gore land — y’all got reach. And Dollywood Dolly Parton Simon Cowell America's Got Talent This video of one of our principals singing Dolly Whitney style to his students at graduation is pure gold. Help me spread this further. It’s traveling but you all can give it a boost! I don’t have to tell you how emotional these graduations have been. Help me show them some love. Andrews H.S. High Point NC. Principal Dr. Marcus Gause

Posted by Winston McGregor on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No charges have yet been filed in the deadly shooting.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal shooting involving husband, wife
Scattered downpours will keep the First Alert Weather Day in effect through Friday evening.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rains slowly easing up tonight
Authorities say Ralph Deblasi was on his way to a call in his own vehicle.
Name released of firefighter killed in Craven County accident
A car is stuck in high water on Evans Street near Arlington Boulevard Friday morning.
Several Greenville roads flooded Friday morning
Former ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton resigns from hotel association job

Latest News

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Carrola Tiago-Freitas, who police believe broke in using a...
California home invasion suspect caught taking shower
Laws setting guide rails for classroom instruction on race passed this year in...
Teachers wary of new laws limiting instruction on race
Clockwise from left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron,...
Biden to urge G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China
Former President Obama discusses why it's hard for "white America" to talk about race.
Obama: Hard for Americans to talk about race
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting and escapes