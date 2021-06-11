Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Greenville man

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday for a missing Greenville man.

Greenville police say Robert Edwards is a diagnosed schizophrenic and has not taken his medication since Monday.

The 71-year-old man was last seen Monday at his home at 322 Brownlea Avenue and was wearing an orange or yellow shirt, gray shoes, and he might have reading glasses.

He was reported missing on Friday, according to police.

Edwards is 5′7″ tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has short salt & pepper hair with brown eyes.

Anyone who spots the man should call Greenville police at 252-329-4300.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No charges have yet been filed in the deadly shooting.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal shooting involving husband, wife
Scattered downpours will keep the First Alert Weather Day in effect through Friday evening.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rains slowly easing up tonight
Authorities say Ralph Deblasi was on his way to a call in his own vehicle.
Name released of firefighter killed in Craven County accident
A car is stuck in high water on Evans Street near Arlington Boulevard Friday morning.
Several Greenville roads flooded Friday morning
Former ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton resigns from hotel association job

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Northerly winds and clouds keep us cooler today
Search underway beneath Atlantic Beach high rise bridge
Seen any chipmunks lately in eastern North Carolina? NC Wildlife needs your help!
Seen any chipmunks lately in eastern North Carolina? NC Wildlife needs your help!
Rocky Mount mom charged with murder in death of infant child
Rocky Mount mom charged with murder in death of infant child
Group warns to avoid swimming in some rivers because of bacteria
17 recreational sites fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide E. coli test