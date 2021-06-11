Silver Alert issued for missing Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday for a missing Greenville man.

Greenville police say Robert Edwards is a diagnosed schizophrenic and has not taken his medication since Monday.

The 71-year-old man was last seen Monday at his home at 322 Brownlea Avenue and was wearing an orange or yellow shirt, gray shoes, and he might have reading glasses.

He was reported missing on Friday, according to police.

Edwards is 5′7″ tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has short salt & pepper hair with brown eyes.

Anyone who spots the man should call Greenville police at 252-329-4300.

