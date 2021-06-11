Advertisement

Several Greenville roads flooded Friday morning

A car is stuck in high water on Evans Street near Arlington Boulevard Friday morning.
By Liz Bateson and Austin Pollack
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Flash flooding is still a concern in some areas of Greenville Friday morning after heavy rainfall moved through the area overnight.

Greenville police Lt. Augustus Etheridge says flash flooding is still a concern on the following roads:

  • Charles Blvd between 14th Street and Sulgrave Road
  • 14th Street between Charles Blvd and Rock Springs Road
  • Evans Street between Arlington Blvd and Howell Street
  • Allen Road between Dickinson Ave and Laurel Ridge Drive

One lane of East Arlington Boulevard near Red Banks is closed in both directions because of standing water.

A large portion of Charles Boulevard near Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium and The Bower apartments is washed out.

Around 7:15 a.m., WITN’s Austin Pollack saw a car stuck in high water on Evans Street near Arlington Boulevard. Officials remind drivers to always turn around and never drive through standing water on the roads.

A car is stuck in standing water on Evans Street near Arlington Boulevard.
Meteorologist Jim Howard says an additional 1-3 inches of rain is expected Friday, keeping Eastern North Carolina in a flash flood risk through the day.

