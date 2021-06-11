Several Greenville roads flooded Friday morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Flash flooding is still a concern in some areas of Greenville Friday morning after heavy rainfall moved through the area overnight.

Greenville police Lt. Augustus Etheridge says flash flooding is still a concern on the following roads:

Charles Blvd between 14th Street and Sulgrave Road

14th Street between Charles Blvd and Rock Springs Road

Evans Street between Arlington Blvd and Howell Street

Allen Road between Dickinson Ave and Laurel Ridge Drive

One lane of East Arlington Boulevard near Red Banks is closed in both directions because of standing water.

A large portion of Charles Boulevard near Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium and The Bower apartments is washed out.

Around 7:15 a.m., WITN’s Austin Pollack saw a car stuck in high water on Evans Street near Arlington Boulevard. Officials remind drivers to always turn around and never drive through standing water on the roads.

A car is stuck in standing water on Evans Street near Arlington Boulevard. (Austin Pollack)

Meteorologist Jim Howard says an additional 1-3 inches of rain is expected Friday, keeping Eastern North Carolina in a flash flood risk through the day.

