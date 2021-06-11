Saving Graces: Aspen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Aspen.

Aspen is one of a combined family of 9 kittens looking for a forever home. Volunteers say they are all very affectionate and playful.

Saving Graces says the kittens were taken in after two sister kitties, Raven and Rayne, showed up at a home abandoned. When the homeowners realized the two of them had 9 kittens combined and were nursing them together, they reached out to Saving Graces for help.

Volunteers say Aspen is currently doing great in a foster home. The adoption fee is $95 and all of the Saving Graces cats are spayed or neutered and micro-chipped before adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, and have been treated for worms and fleas.

