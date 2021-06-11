Advertisement

Rocky Mount mom charged with murder in death of infant child

By Dave Jordan
Updated: 15 hours ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A mother from Rocky Mount is behind charged with murder in the death of her infant child.

On July 31, 2020, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the 200 block of Kinlaw Court to assist EMS. When officers arrived, they located an infant suffering from a traumatic head injury.

The juvenile was taken to Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount and then transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The child died on August 21 of 2020.

On Friday, following an investigation and review of additional evidence and recently completed medical reports, Rocky Mount Police charged the juvenile’s mother, Vonquetta Hilliard, with second-degree murder.

Hilliard was given a $275,000 secure bond and place in the Nash County Detention Center.

