Pirate Nation cheers on baseball team in Super Regionals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University faced Vanderbilt on Friday for the Super Regionals in Nashville.

An hour before the opener, the Pirate Nation in Greenville and in Nashville gathered to watch with excitement. The crowd at Tie Breakers was all decked out in purple and gold.

Cory Scott reserved a table and worked until the game started at noon.

“Today’s a huge game,” Scott said. “It’s a huge game for East Carolina, it’s a huge game for our players, it’s a huge game for Pirate Nation.”

A former baseball player at Pitt Community College and now a Little League coach, Scott said he would’ve liked to be in Nashville but continued to cheer on the Pirates at home.

“Focus of our players, focus of our coaches,” Scott said. “Hopefully we’ll be focused on the two pitchers we’re gonna have to face this weekend.”

Melonie Bryan, who’s been a Pirate fan for 59 years, celebrated her birthday on Friday hoping for a win. It takes two to advance to the College World Series.

“These guys have worked hard, they’ve had a tough year with COVID,” Bryan said. “They’ve come back strong, now we just need to get to Omaha.”

Rising seniors at East Carolina University Bre Tolley and Tyriek Lacewell talked over FaceTime, sharing their excitement for the game.

“I don’t think there’s any way to describe it. There’s so many feelings for everybody especially the seniors on the baseball team this year,” Tolley said.

Lacewell said he’s tried to go to every away game possible since his freshman year.

“It’s pretty electric, honestly,” Lacewell said from Charles Hawkins Field. “We feel like we’re overwhelming them. We kind of got their number right now … we’re so much louder than they are.”

“I’m feeling very lucky and this is the first time in a long time pirate nation has come together and we’re all doing the purple gold here … so it’s a lot of fun,” Ginny Shelton said. “Vandy fans are pretty nice. I’ve heard the whistler. ECU is taking over the whistler with the ECU chant, it’s a fun environment and we’re all just super excited to be here.”

The Pirates lost the first game 2-0. The two teams play again Saturday at noon and Sunday at noon, if necessary. The Pirates need to win both games to advance.

