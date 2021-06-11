Advertisement

NC, Tennessee Secretaries of State make friendly bet on NCAA Super Regional

ECU at Vanderbilt - Super Regionals
ECU at Vanderbilt - Super Regionals(WITN Sports)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, TN (WITN) - The matchup between ECU and Vanderbilt in the NCAA Super Regionals is met with some friendly competition.

North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall and Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett have made a tasty wager based on the outcomes of the game. Marshall says if the Pirates lose, she’ll send Hargett some trademark Eastern Carolina barbecue.

“I’m confident the reigning world champion Commodores will make the Pirates walk the plank,” said Hargett.

Hargett says if ECU takes the win, she’ll send Marshall some Nashville hot chicken.

“The Pirates have landed in Nashville and will not leave without taking the treasure from Vandy,” Marshall said.

The Super Regionals is a best-of-three series. You can catch Friday’s game at noon on ESPN 2. The winner of the series will advance to the College World Series in Omaha.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Syringe being filled at a vaccine clinic
Governor Cooper announces million dollar incentive for vaccines
Billiesha Webb and Asherion Atkinson
Two Wayne County women face drug trafficking charges
Firefighter dies in Craven County accident
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
State autopsy confirms Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in the back of the head
Onslow County teens arrested in 80 mph stolen car chase

Latest News

Heavy rains caused this on Thursday.
TOTALS: How much rain did we get on Thursday?
Name released of firefighter killed in Craven County accident
No charges have yet been filed in the deadly shooting.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal shooting involving husband, wife
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Aspen
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Aspen