NC, Tennessee Secretaries of State make friendly bet on NCAA Super Regional

NASHVILLE, TN (WITN) - The matchup between ECU and Vanderbilt in the NCAA Super Regionals is met with some friendly competition.

North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall and Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett have made a tasty wager based on the outcomes of the game. Marshall says if the Pirates lose, she’ll send Hargett some trademark Eastern Carolina barbecue.

“I’m confident the reigning world champion Commodores will make the Pirates walk the plank,” said Hargett.

Hargett says if ECU takes the win, she’ll send Marshall some Nashville hot chicken.

“The Pirates have landed in Nashville and will not leave without taking the treasure from Vandy,” Marshall said.

The Super Regionals is a best-of-three series. You can catch Friday’s game at noon on ESPN 2. The winner of the series will advance to the College World Series in Omaha.

