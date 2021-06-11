Name released of firefighter killed in Craven County accident

JAMES CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol has identified a firefighter who was killed in an accident Thursday afternoon in Craven County.

Authorities say Ralph Deblasi, 62, was on his way to a call in his own vehicle when the accident happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Brices Creek Road.

Troopers say Deblasi’s vehicle went off the road in a curve when it was raining. They are still investigating the crash.

The man was a member of the Township 7 Fire Department.

“This is an extremely difficult time for all involved but as a department, with the support of fellow first responders, we are working diligently to support the fallen firefighter’s family and extend to them our deepest condolences.”

