Advertisement

Man shares advice for drivers navigating flooded roads

By Nikki Hauser
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As certain areas in Eastern Carolina prepare for another heavy downpour and potential flooding Friday, one man shares advice for staying safe.

It’s pretty simple: “Don’t drive in it. Stay out of it,” said Lester Zeager.

Zeager has lived in Greenville for over 30 years and knows drivers should stay cautious in these conditions.

You’ve heard it before: Turn around, don’t drown.

But not everyone took that advice. Thursday night Greenville Fire/Rescue said they responded to one car rescue and two calls about cars veering into deep waters.

The National Weather Service warns it only takes two inches of rushing water to sweep up a truck or SUV, while it takes 12 inches to carry your car away.

A silver lining to this week’s flooding is the success the city of Greenville has seen with the Town Creek Culvert Project so far. The $33 million endeavor has eased water buildup in the flood-prone area around Cotanche and Reade Streets near Chico’s Mexican Restaurant.

“Before they fixed the culvert, it would have been a lake here yesterday,” explained the co-owner of Chico’s, Mike Horton. “These cars would’ve been halfway underwater.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No charges have yet been filed in the deadly shooting.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal shooting involving husband, wife
Scattered downpours will keep the First Alert Weather Day in effect through Friday evening.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rains slowly easing up tonight
Authorities say Ralph Deblasi was on his way to a call in his own vehicle.
Name released of firefighter killed in Craven County accident
A car is stuck in high water on Evans Street near Arlington Boulevard Friday morning.
Several Greenville roads flooded Friday morning
Former ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton resigns from hotel association job

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Northerly winds and clouds keep us cooler today
Search underway beneath Atlantic Beach high rise bridge
Seen any chipmunks lately in eastern North Carolina? NC Wildlife needs your help!
Seen any chipmunks lately in eastern North Carolina? NC Wildlife needs your help!
Rocky Mount mom charged with murder in death of infant child
Rocky Mount mom charged with murder in death of infant child
Group warns to avoid swimming in some rivers because of bacteria
17 recreational sites fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide E. coli test