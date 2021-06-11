Man shares advice for drivers navigating flooded roads

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As certain areas in Eastern Carolina prepare for another heavy downpour and potential flooding Friday, one man shares advice for staying safe.

It’s pretty simple: “Don’t drive in it. Stay out of it,” said Lester Zeager.

Zeager has lived in Greenville for over 30 years and knows drivers should stay cautious in these conditions.

You’ve heard it before: Turn around, don’t drown.

But not everyone took that advice. Thursday night Greenville Fire/Rescue said they responded to one car rescue and two calls about cars veering into deep waters.

The National Weather Service warns it only takes two inches of rushing water to sweep up a truck or SUV, while it takes 12 inches to carry your car away.

A silver lining to this week’s flooding is the success the city of Greenville has seen with the Town Creek Culvert Project so far. The $33 million endeavor has eased water buildup in the flood-prone area around Cotanche and Reade Streets near Chico’s Mexican Restaurant.

“Before they fixed the culvert, it would have been a lake here yesterday,” explained the co-owner of Chico’s, Mike Horton. “These cars would’ve been halfway underwater.”

