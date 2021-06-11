Advertisement

Lenoir County high school students awarded apprenticeships

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Some area high school students have been awarded apprenticeships and guaranteed jobs after their graduation.

Four Lenoir County high school students have earned apprenticeships with Crown Manufacturing in Kinston.

The students representing both North and South Lenoir High Schools are working full-time this summer and will continue part-time when school resumes in the fall. If they continue to perform well at work and in the classroom they will get to continue their educations at Lenoir Community College tuition free and earn full-time jobs at Crown’s Kinston plant.

Student Elijah Stroud said, “It just caught my interest with the welding side of things, and it was a good opportunity and they were looking for help and stuff so I decided to jump on the wagon.”

Crown makes industrial lift trucks for companies like Walmart and Amazon.

