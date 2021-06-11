Knight earns First-Team All-American honors in pole vault at NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. (ECU) – Sommer Knight wrapped up East Carolina’s 2021 outdoor campaign with a bang Thursday night, finishing in third place in the pole vault at the NCAA Outdoor Championships inside historic Hayward Field.

One for the record books! 💪🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/x7bPL7NDOv — ECU Track & Field/Cross Country (@ECUTFXC) June 11, 2021

Knight smashed her own school record in the event, clearing a lifetime-best 4.35 meters to secure First-Team All-America accolades. She is the third Pirate on the women’s team to ever garner first-team distinction and the first since five-time All-American Tynita Butts was second in the high jump at the 2014 national outdoor meet.

The evening began with 24 individuals attempting to clear 4.05 meters. Knight nailed her three attempts at 4.05, 4.20 and 4.30 before missing on her first try at 4.35. Unfazed, she soared over the bar on her second effort to cement her spot in a five-member field at 4.40.

As it turned out, Lisa Gunnarsson of LSU was the only competitor to succeed at that height as she clinched the national title on her first vault.

ECU has had at least one student-athlete advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in eight of the last 10 seasons.

