Advertisement

Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal shooting involving husband, wife

No charges have yet been filed in the deadly shooting.
No charges have yet been filed in the deadly shooting.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a woman was shot and killed by her husband.

Investigators said that deputies responded around 7:12 p.m. to a shooting at a home on Whitley Street.

Once on scene, deputies say they found Sirijan Dupree, 53, had been shot and killed by her husband Zeno Dupree, 76.

Deputies said Sirijan Dupree was found with a weapon in her hand and that Zeno Dupree said the shooting was in self-defense.

Sheriff Lemmie Smith says they’re still investigating the deadly shooting and will work with the District Attorney’s Office to determine whether any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Syringe being filled at a vaccine clinic
Governor Cooper announces million dollar incentive for vaccines
Billiesha Webb and Asherion Atkinson
Two Wayne County women face drug trafficking charges
Firefighter dies in Craven County accident
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
State autopsy confirms Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in the back of the head
Onslow County teens arrested in 80 mph stolen car chase

Latest News

Heavy rains caused this on Thursday.
TOTALS: How much rain did we get on Thursday?
Name released of firefighter killed in Craven County accident
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Aspen
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Aspen
ECU at Vanderbilt - Super Regionals
NC, Tennessee Secretaries of State make friendly bet on NCAA Super Regional