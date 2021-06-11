Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal shooting involving husband, wife

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a woman was shot and killed by her husband.

Investigators said that deputies responded around 7:12 p.m. to a shooting at a home on Whitley Street.

Once on scene, deputies say they found Sirijan Dupree, 53, had been shot and killed by her husband Zeno Dupree, 76.

Deputies said Sirijan Dupree was found with a weapon in her hand and that Zeno Dupree said the shooting was in self-defense.

Sheriff Lemmie Smith says they’re still investigating the deadly shooting and will work with the District Attorney’s Office to determine whether any charges will be filed.

