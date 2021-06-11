Former ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton resigns from hotel association job

ATLANTA, GA. (WITN) -Former ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton, who resigned from ECU in 2019, is now stepping down from the job he took after that when he became President & CEO of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association.

No reason was given for the resignation, but AAHOA Chairman Biran Patel said, “On behalf of America’s hoteliers, we thank Cecil for his service to AAHOA. For more than a year, hoteliers faced immense pressure as the COVID-19 pandemic brought a period of decade-long prosperity to a grinding halt. Cecil proved to be a steady hand, leading and guiding the association to record member engagement through this turbulent year. His leadership in the development of our Strategic Plan will have a lasting, positive impact upon the association.”

Staton said, “I’m grateful to have led this organization through one of the hardest times in our industry’s and association’s history through our concentrated efforts related to COVID-19 support and relief and for making a difference in the lives of so many hoteliers. AAHOA has the most dedicated team with whom I’ve had the privilege to work, and I’ve been impressed with their commitment to excellence from the moment I joined this great organization. Our work to develop AAHOA’s new Strategic Plan holds the promise to propel the association forward toward its fullest potential.”

AAHOA Executive Vice President & COO Rachel Humphrey announced that she also will be exiting the association on August 7.

Staton’s resignation takes effect following the association’s August convention.

AAHOA is the largest hotel owners association in the world.

