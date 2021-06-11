Advertisement

Day Trippers: Exploring Eastern Carolina

"Day Trippers"
"Day Trippers"(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 21 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted across the state, many people are finally venturing out again, exploring what Eastern Carolina has to offer and just getting out of the house.

WITN is doing the same by taking day trips across the East looking for fun things to do.

Follow along as we share some places we found to visit, you can also give us suggestions for our next day trip by submitting photos here.

Our first “Day Trippers” story comes from our Stacia Strong out at Fort Macon. Learn about the history, scenery and more below.

