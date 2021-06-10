Advertisement

Washington barn to be converted to center for at risk Veterans

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -A federal grant is going to help turn a barn into a center to support Veterans in eastern Carolina.

The USDA says it is investing $99,000 to renovate a barn in the city of Washington for a community event center for at-risk Veterans.

The proposed project will also provide space to house workshops including woodworking, visual arts and yoga.

The USDA says the project is an essential community facility that will continue to provide health wellness for veterans in our area.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Syringe being filled at a vaccine clinic
Governor Cooper announces million dollar incentive for vaccines
Billiesha Webb and Asherion Atkinson
Two Wayne County women face drug trafficking charges
Firefighter dies in Craven County accident
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
State autopsy confirms Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in the back of the head
Onslow County teens arrested in 80 mph stolen car chase

Latest News

Heavy rains caused this on Thursday.
TOTALS: How much rain did we get on Thursday?
Name released of firefighter killed in Craven County accident
No charges have yet been filed in the deadly shooting.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal shooting involving husband, wife
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Aspen
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Aspen
ECU at Vanderbilt - Super Regionals
NC, Tennessee Secretaries of State make friendly bet on NCAA Super Regional