Washington barn to be converted to center for at risk Veterans

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -A federal grant is going to help turn a barn into a center to support Veterans in eastern Carolina.

The USDA says it is investing $99,000 to renovate a barn in the city of Washington for a community event center for at-risk Veterans.

The proposed project will also provide space to house workshops including woodworking, visual arts and yoga.

The USDA says the project is an essential community facility that will continue to provide health wellness for veterans in our area.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.