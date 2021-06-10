Advertisement

Two Wayne County women face drug trafficking charges

Billiesha Webb and Asherion Atkinson
Billiesha Webb and Asherion Atkinson(Goldsboro/Wayne County Drug Task Force)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Wayne County women have been arrested following a drug task force investigation.

Several weeks ago, the Goldsboro/Wayne County Drug Task Force began investigating illegal narcotics sales on Roberts Street in Goldsboro.

Officials obtained a search warrant for a home on Roberts Street, and seized cocaine and paraphernalia as a result of their search.

Both Billiesha Webb and Asherion Atkinson were arrested and charged with felony manufacturing cocaine, felony trafficking cocaine by manufacture, trafficking cocaine by possession, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both women received $210,000 secured bonds.

