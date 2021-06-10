State autopsy confirms Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in the back of the head

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The state autopsy of Andrew Brown Jr. confirms his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the autopsy from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office, another significant condition includes a gunshot wound on the upper part of Brown’s right arm.

The report also showed caffeine and a low blood level of methamphetamine in Brown’s body. According to the medical examiners, they believe the level of methamphetamine is low and likely did not play a role in Brown’s cause or manner of death.

An independent autopsy from the family’s pathologist said Brown was shot five times, with the fatal one on the back of the head. The state’s report suggests Brown was shot twice. One of the attorneys for the Brown family shared the results in April, which says Brown had four wounds on his right arm. The state report says there were wounds on Brown’s right arm, but does not specify whether or not they are gunshot wounds.

Brown was killed by Pasquotank County deputies while they were serving a warrant on April 21st in Elizabeth City.

