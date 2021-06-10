Advertisement

‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse dazzled those who were able to see it

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some people in the Northern Hemisphere got to see one of nature’s greatest shows Thursday morning - a partial “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

This type of eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun.

In a “Ring of Fire,” the moon’s distance from Earth keeps it from blocking out the sun’s light entirely, so when it passes in front of it, the star’s rays are brightly visible around the moon’s edges.

Only people in Greenland and parts of Russia and Canada got the full effect.

The eclipse was visible on a smaller scale, where a fingernail-shaped shadow partially covers the sun, from countries like the United Kingdom and Ireland.

There will be a total eclipse of the sun Dec. 4, but it won’t be visible from North America.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Syringe being filled at a vaccine clinic
Governor Cooper announces million dollar incentive for vaccines
Billiesha Webb and Asherion Atkinson
Two Wayne County women face drug trafficking charges
Firefighter dies in Craven County accident
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
State autopsy confirms Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in the back of the head
Onslow County teens arrested in 80 mph stolen car chase

Latest News

Joe Tate helped a moose calf cross the road. It could have gone badly, but he's not your...
‘It worked out for the best’: Alaska man helps moose calf over guardrail
Heavy rains caused this on Thursday.
TOTALS: How much rain did we get on Thursday?
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden chat at the beach on Thursday ahead of a...
G-7 nations gather to pledge 1 billion vaccine doses for world
Name released of firefighter killed in Craven County accident
A bystander helped an officer move a stingray to deeper waters, where it was able to swim free.
WATCH: Officer and bystander team up to rescue stranded stingray