Advertisement

Onslow County teens arrested in 80 mph stolen car chase

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say three teens were arrested during a car chase that reached speeds of 80 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone.

Colonel Chris Thomas with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the chase began when deputies tried to stop a car that was reported stolen and speeding on Piney Green Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Thomas says the driver crashed into another car and continued driving on Rocky Run Road. Officials say one person jumped out of the car and was taken into custody.

Deputies say the car eventually crashed again on a dirt road. Two additional people were taken into custody, but deputies believe a total of six people were involved.

Thomas believes all of the people involved were juveniles, so their identities will not be released.

The driver of the car is facing a number of traffic violations and charges. Thomas believes the rest of the juveniles involved will face charges, as well.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Syringe being filled at a vaccine clinic
Governor Cooper announces million dollar incentive for vaccines
Billiesha Webb and Asherion Atkinson
Two Wayne County women face drug trafficking charges
Firefighter dies in Craven County accident
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
State autopsy confirms Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in the back of the head

Latest News

Heavy rains caused this on Thursday.
TOTALS: How much rain did we get on Thursday?
Name released of firefighter killed in Craven County accident
No charges have yet been filed in the deadly shooting.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal shooting involving husband, wife
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Aspen
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Aspen
ECU at Vanderbilt - Super Regionals
NC, Tennessee Secretaries of State make friendly bet on NCAA Super Regional