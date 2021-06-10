Onslow County teens arrested in 80 mph stolen car chase

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say three teens were arrested during a car chase that reached speeds of 80 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone.

Colonel Chris Thomas with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the chase began when deputies tried to stop a car that was reported stolen and speeding on Piney Green Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Thomas says the driver crashed into another car and continued driving on Rocky Run Road. Officials say one person jumped out of the car and was taken into custody.

Deputies say the car eventually crashed again on a dirt road. Two additional people were taken into custody, but deputies believe a total of six people were involved.

Thomas believes all of the people involved were juveniles, so their identities will not be released.

The driver of the car is facing a number of traffic violations and charges. Thomas believes the rest of the juveniles involved will face charges, as well.

