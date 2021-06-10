Onslow County man sentenced to 16-22 years in prison on drug charges
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man will spend more than a decade in prison following his sentencing.
Beginning in early 2019, narcotics detectives with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation into Terrance Scott, 41, of Midway Park for distributing illegal narcotics.
Scott was arrested twice in 2019, and then again in 2020 for felony drug charges after detectives received several tips.
Monday, Scott pled guilty to the drug charges and to being a habitual felon. He was sentenced to 16 to 22 years in prison.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.