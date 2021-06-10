Newport man facing 10 child porn charges

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man landed in jail after deputies arrested him on ten child pornography counts.

Caleb Keene was nabbed Thursday morning after an undercover Internet Crime Against Children investigation.

The sheriff’s office ICAC Task Force and Pine Knoll Shore police began the investigation into the 21-year-old man after they discovered he was in possession of child porn, as well as distributing it online.

Keene was arrested after a search of his home. Deputies say they also seized equipment used by Keene as evidence.

The man was charged with five felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was jailed on a $100,000 secured bond.

