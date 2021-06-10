Last week’s rains ease Eastern Carolina drought

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Last week’s rains helped ease the drought situation here in Eastern Carolina.

Only the southwest corner of Onslow County remains in a moderate drought, compared to last week where most of the region fell in that designation.

Parts of Eastern Carolina recorded more than six inches of rain last week, while forecasts suggest more chances of localized rain showers over the coming week.

Much of the area remains under abnormally dry conditions. Those counties include Beaufort, Bertie, Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Greene, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Pamlico, Pitt, Tyrrell counties.

Map updated June 10, 2021 (NC Drought Monitor)

