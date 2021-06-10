Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: One more day of heavy downpours

Drier air will filter in Saturday night into Sunday
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Forecast Discussion: A slow moving cold front will move through eastern North Carolina Friday night into Saturday morning. Ahead of the front, another round of showers and storms will impact most of the area from mid afternoon Friday into the evening hours. Severe storms are unlikely, but heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be likely with some of the storms. Friday’s downpours will bring another 1-2″ of rain to the already soaked grounds. Isolated flash flooding will be possible from mid afternoon through the evening hours. Scattered showers will dot the radar behind the front on Saturday, but the coverage and intensity will be much lower than the previous few days. Drier weather will finally build in Sunday into Tuesday with highs running into the mid 80s.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, hot and muggy with widespread afternoon showers/storms. High of 88°, with the heat index near 98. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Rain chance: 70%.

Saturday

Mixed sun and clouds with scattered showers. High of 81°. Wind: North 5-10 mph. Rain chance: 40%.

