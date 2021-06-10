Advertisement

Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot a woman and child inside a Florida supermarket before killing himself.

The shooting took place Thursday at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Teri Barbera says authorities believe the man may have known his victims.

Publix is Florida’s largest grocery chain, with more than 1,200 stores in the South. The company said in a statement that it is cooperating with authorities.

Further information was not immediately available.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Syringe being filled at a vaccine clinic
Governor Cooper announces million dollar incentive for vaccines
Billiesha Webb and Asherion Atkinson
Two Wayne County women face drug trafficking charges
Firefighter dies in Craven County accident
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
State autopsy confirms Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in the back of the head
Onslow County teens arrested in 80 mph stolen car chase

Latest News

Joe Tate helped a moose calf cross the road. It could have gone badly, but he's not your...
‘It worked out for the best’: Alaska man helps moose calf over guardrail
Heavy rains caused this on Thursday.
TOTALS: How much rain did we get on Thursday?
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden chat at the beach on Thursday ahead of a...
G-7 nations gather to pledge 1 billion vaccine doses for world
Name released of firefighter killed in Craven County accident
A bystander helped an officer move a stingray to deeper waters, where it was able to swim free.
WATCH: Officer and bystander team up to rescue stranded stingray